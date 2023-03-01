UrduPoint.com

Belarus, China To Cooperate On 'Color Revolutions' Prevention - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Minsk and Beijing will strengthen cooperation in the defense, law enforcement, security, training of military personnel, and the fight against color revolutions, the leaders of Belarus and China said in a joint statement quoted by the Belarusian state-run agency Belta.

Minsk and Beijing said they agreed to increase the use of national currencies in bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and financial areas, the leaders said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is paying a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2. On Wednesday, the Belarusian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, following official talks in Beijing, adopted a joint statement on the further development of the exemplary comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in the new era.

