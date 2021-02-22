UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Nuclear Power Unit No.1 To Become Fully Operational In April-May - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:37 PM

Belarus' Nuclear Power Unit No.1 to Become Fully Operational in April-May - Official

The first power unit of Belarus' Astravets nuclear power plant is expected to be fully operational in April or May of this year after safety assessment procedures are concluded, Leonid Dedul, a high-ranking nuclear safety official said Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The first power unit of Belarus' Astravets nuclear power plant is expected to be fully operational in April or May of this year after safety assessment procedures are concluded, Leonid Dedul, a high-ranking nuclear safety official said Monday.

"The expected date of acceptance is April-May. And then, according to the positive conclusion of the commission, it will enter into service," Dedul, who is the Deputy Head of the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Department of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry (Gosatomnadzor), told reporters.

The power unit was inaugurated in November 2020 and has been entering service into the Belarusian power grid gradually and in an experimental run so far.

According to state news agency Belta, Dedul explained that the plant will not be fully made part of the country's power grid until it receives a series of positive assessments and relevant licenses from the agency's inspection commission.

Furthermore, Dedul said that Belarus is expecting two missions from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this year.

"The next international inspection is scheduled for June-July. This will be the IAEA's International Physical Protection Advisory Service mission. An IAEA mission to assess the regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety will arrive in Belarus at the end of the year, if the epidemiological situation allows. Belarus demonstrates openness, we invite foreign experts," Dedul said, as quoted by Belta.

Built in collaboration with Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom, the Astravets-1 NPP went online on November 3 after around nine years of construction and testing. The VVER V-491 Pressurized Water Reactor, the largest joint project between the two neighbors, is the first in a series of power plants that will go online through 2022.

Related Topics

Water Russia Nuclear Belarus April May November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Portugal registers lowest number of daily COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign launched at ICT public sc ..

4 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

4 minutes ago

Tawazun, Saudi Arabia’s GAMI ink MoU for coopera ..

26 minutes ago

'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad successfully continues,' ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Send Weapons to Sudan If Khartoum ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.