UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Armed Forces' Command Staff Gathering At Borisovsky Training Ground - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:17 PM

Belarusian Armed Forces' Command Staff Gathering at Borisovsky Training Ground - Minsk

An operational gathering of the Belarusian armed forces' command staff under the leadership of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin is taking place at the Borisovsky training ground, the ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) An operational gathering of the Belarusian armed forces' command staff under the leadership of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin is taking place at the Borisovsky training ground, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The gathering aims at developing common approaches to training military command staff and troops, taking into account the focus of the armed forces' training, the organization of daily activities in the course of achieving the envisaged targets in the new academic year," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The gathering includes two phases � practical and theoretical. At the end of the gathering, the Defense Ministry's leadership will hold a meeting to discuss the results of the Belarusian armed forces' training in the 2019-2020 academic year, as well as set tasks for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

24 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

24 minutes ago

Tanzania votes as opposition alleges 'widespread i ..

26 seconds ago

Five Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Afgh ..

27 seconds ago

Top Russian Delegation Arrives in Beirut, Holds Me ..

30 seconds ago

Belarusian Lawmakers Ratify Agreement on Mutual Vi ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.