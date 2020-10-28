Belarusian Armed Forces' Command Staff Gathering at Borisovsky Training Ground - Minsk

An operational gathering of the Belarusian armed forces' command staff under the leadership of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin is taking place at the Borisovsky training ground, the ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) An operational gathering of the Belarusian armed forces' command staff under the leadership of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin is taking place at the Borisovsky training ground, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The gathering aims at developing common approaches to training military command staff and troops, taking into account the focus of the armed forces' training, the organization of daily activities in the course of achieving the envisaged targets in the new academic year," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The gathering includes two phases � practical and theoretical. At the end of the gathering, the Defense Ministry's leadership will hold a meeting to discuss the results of the Belarusian armed forces' training in the 2019-2020 academic year, as well as set tasks for the 2020-2021 academic year.