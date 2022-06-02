UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over Intensified Air Reconnaissance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over Intensified Air Reconnaissance

The Belarusian armed forces have boosted their duty at the border due to intensified air reconnaissance of foreign states and persistent presence of US strategic aviation in the airspace of Poland and the Baltic states, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The Belarusian armed forces have boosted their duty at the border due to intensified air reconnaissance of foreign states and persistent presence of US strategic aviation in the airspace of Poland and the Baltic states, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich said on Thursday.

"Due to the complicated and intense situation near Belarus' borders the army has reinforced the duty forces and is taking measures to enhance the protection of the border with designated forces and assets," Volfovich said while visiting the military faculty of the Belarusian State University.

He added that the intensity of aerial reconnaissance flights over the Belarusian border has doubled recently, with American strategic aviation units being systemically present in the skies over Poland and the Baltic states. The combat exercises in the region have also increased significantly, he said.

Related Topics

Army Belarus Poland Border

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minor ..

Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minorities' help: Khalil George

7 minutes ago
 US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic ..

US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic Growth in May - Payrolls Proce ..

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Med ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Medical College

7 minutes ago
 2 drug dealers held, 3 kg drugs recovered during c ..

2 drug dealers held, 3 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris ..

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

10 minutes ago
 Administrator calls for following advice given by ..

Administrator calls for following advice given by experts to avoid Thalassemia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.