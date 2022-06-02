Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over Intensified Air Reconnaissance

The Belarusian armed forces have boosted their duty at the border due to intensified air reconnaissance of foreign states and persistent presence of US strategic aviation in the airspace of Poland and the Baltic states, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich said on Thursday

"Due to the complicated and intense situation near Belarus' borders the army has reinforced the duty forces and is taking measures to enhance the protection of the border with designated forces and assets," Volfovich said while visiting the military faculty of the Belarusian State University.

He added that the intensity of aerial reconnaissance flights over the Belarusian border has doubled recently, with American strategic aviation units being systemically present in the skies over Poland and the Baltic states. The combat exercises in the region have also increased significantly, he said.