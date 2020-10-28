UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Lawmakers Ratify Agreement On Mutual Visa Recognition With Russia - Reports

Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:17 PM

The lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament ratified an agreement with Russia on mutual recognition of visas, Belta state agency said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament ratified an agreement with Russia on mutual recognition of visas, Belta state agency said Wednesday.

The agreement was signed in Minsk on June 19, 2020, and it allows both countries to issues visas that will be valid on the other state's territory.

