UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belorussian Ambassador To Argentina Submits Second Application For Resignation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belorussian Ambassador to Argentina Submits Second Application for Resignation - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Belorussian Ambassador to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay Vladimir Astapenko submitted his resignation for the second time, refusing to work for Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko. news agency tut.by reported on Wednesday.

"After the inauguration [of Lukashenko], on September 23, I submitted an application for dismissal from my post by agreement of the parties in accordance with paragraph 1 of the second part of article 35 of the labor code of the Belorussian Republic. I did not receive any reaction to this. Now I have withdrawn this application and on October 27 I submitted a new one," Astapenko said.

According to the Belorussian diplomat, the new application allows the ambassador to be freed from his position under article 41, "due to violation of the legislation by the employer that hinders the performance of my work in accordance with the employment contract".

Astapenko is a former vice foreign minister of Belarus and he has worked at several embassies. In 2018 he was appointed ambassador of Belarus to Argentina and lately to Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus in August, several diplomats, including ambassadors, lost their posts, having expressed their concerns about the results of the elections.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Argentina Belarus Paraguay Peru Chile Uruguay August September October 2018 Post From Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.