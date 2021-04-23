UrduPoint.com
Benefits Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Increase With Age - EMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:01 PM

Benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Increase With Age - EMA

Benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine increase with age, Noel Wathion, the deputy executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine increase with age, Noel Wathion, the deputy executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Friday.

"Our interim conclusion is that, overall, the data show that the benefits of vaccination increase age and with increasing levels of infection in the community," Wathion said during a briefing.

