MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine increase with age, Noel Wathion, the deputy executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Friday.

"Our interim conclusion is that, overall, the data show that the benefits of vaccination increase age and with increasing levels of infection in the community," Wathion said during a briefing.