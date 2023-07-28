Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Benin's President Not Traveled to Niger to Mediate Between Military, President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Beninese President Patrice Talon did not travel to Niger to mediate between the rebel military and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum after was said to be doing so, French broadcaster RFI reported Thursday.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Wednesday, after meeting Benin's president in Abuja, that Talon was heading to Niger as a negotiator.

Talon immediately returned to Benin's economic capital of Cotonou after meeting Tinubu in Abuja and did not leave for Niger, the report said.

It is yet unknown whether Talon's mediation mission was postponed or canceled.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

" It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers.

The alleged reason for the mutiny was Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the presidential guard, Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported. According to the media's sources, negotiations were underway to avoid a confrontation between soldiers of the presidential guard and the rest of the military.

