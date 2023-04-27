UrduPoint.com

Berlin Extends Participation In EU Mission To Enforce Libya Arms Embargo - Bundestag

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Berlin Extends Participation in EU Mission to Enforce Libya Arms Embargo - Bundestag

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The German parliament on Wednesday, by a majority vote, extended the mandate for the participation of the German armed forces in the European Union Naval Force Operation IRINI in the Mediterranean aimed at maintaining the United Nations arms embargo against Libya, the Bundestag, the country's lower house, said.

"The Bundestag decided to extend the participation of the Bundeswehr (the country's armed forces)," the German parliament said in a statement following the vote.

The decision was backed by 553 lawmakers and opposed by 100 parliament members.

Up to 300 German soldiers have been participating in the operation since May 7, 2020.

In mid-March, the Council of the European Union agreed to extend the mission until March 31, 2025.

In March 2020, the EU launched Operation IRINI to contribute to the implementation of the UN arms embargo against Libya.

According to the EU, the mission is mandated to track illegal arms shipments to and from Libya, as well as monitor and gather information on illicit exports from Libya of energy sources, and share the information collected with the UN. To track illegal arms shipments across Libya's land borders and by air, the EU uses satellites and aerial surveillance.

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the Western military intervention of 2011 overthrew its longtime adversary, Muammar Gaddafi, and created a power vacuum that split Libya into rival factions. The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Parliament Vote German European Union Split Libya March May 2020 From Share Election 2018 Satellites

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

4 hours ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

4 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.