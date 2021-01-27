Biden Administration Supports Peaceful Transition In Venezuela - White House
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden will press for a peaceful and democratic transition of power through elections in Venezuela, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
"The overriding goal of the United States is to support a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela through free and fair elections," Psaki said.