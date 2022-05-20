UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package To Includes More Artillery, Radar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package to Includes More Artillery, Radar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is authorizing another $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine, following the passage of the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill by Congress.

"And today, I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery, radars and other equipment to Ukraine, which they are already using so effectively on the battlefield," Biden said in a statement.

The funding is expected to come from what remains of the drawdown authorities available for use by the Biden administration for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized the tenth drawdown of additional arms and equipment for Ukraine worth $100 million, adding that this transaction brings the total US military assistance to Kiev to $3.

9 billion since February 24.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the United States has been the greatest contributor of military assistance for Kiev among 14 other nations that have been supplying arms and equipment.

Among the wide range of delivered military equipment are more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 5,500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 700 Switchblade drone-missiles and 90 M777 155mm howitzers.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February Congress From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

5 minutes ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

5 minutes ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

22 minutes ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

22 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

22 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.