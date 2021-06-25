UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls On China To End Targeting Press Following Apple Daily Newspaper Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Calls on China to End Targeting Press Following Apple Daily Newspaper Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) China must end its practice of suppressing independent media and release the Apple Newspaper executives and other members of the press that it recently detained, including US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"Beijing must stop targeting the independent press and release the journalists and media executives that have been detained. The act of journalism is not a crime," Biden said.

The Chinese authorities raided the offices of Apple Daily last week, arrested its four top executives and froze the newspaper's assets. The authorities have accused Apple Daily of colluding with a foreign country to endanger China's national security.

Apple Daily is a newspaper known for its opposition to the Chinese government and operates mainly from Hong Kong. The newspaper's founder Jimmy Lai was arrested and sentenced to prison for organizing and participating in unauthorized rallies in 2019.

Related Topics

China Lai Beijing Hong Kong 2019 Apple Media From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

6 minutes ago

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman Senate called on Asim Bajwa to discuss on ..

6 minutes ago

Baluchistan Sphinx Concludes at Alhamra Museum

10 minutes ago

Palestinian Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters in ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh High Court reject appeals of two death row ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.