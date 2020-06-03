UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Expected To Attend George Floyd's Funeral In Houston - Family Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:00 AM

Biden Expected to Attend George Floyd's Funeral in Houston - Family Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to attend the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, the lawyer representing Floyd's family said.

George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody sparked a week of civil unrest across the United States, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, Texas, on June 9, the family's lawyer Ben Crump said on Tuesday.

"And we understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance [at the funeral]", said Crump.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after being arrested.

A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while he was placed on his stomach, handcuffed and saying he can not breathe.

On Monday, a county examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled that Floyd's death was a homicide.

One of the four arresting officers has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The incident sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, but many turned into riots, complete with arson, looting and violence against police and civilians.

Related Topics

Murder Riots Police Died Man George Minneapolis Houston United States May June Family

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

48 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

2 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

2 hours ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

2 hours ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.