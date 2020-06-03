(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to attend the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, the lawyer representing Floyd's family said.

George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody sparked a week of civil unrest across the United States, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, Texas, on June 9, the family's lawyer Ben Crump said on Tuesday.

"And we understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance [at the funeral]", said Crump.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after being arrested.

A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while he was placed on his stomach, handcuffed and saying he can not breathe.

On Monday, a county examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled that Floyd's death was a homicide.

One of the four arresting officers has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The incident sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, but many turned into riots, complete with arson, looting and violence against police and civilians.