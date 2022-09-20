Biden Not Going to Raise Removing Russia From UNSC at General Assembly - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden during his time at the United Nations General Assembly debate this week will not raise any matters about removing Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden during his time at the United Nations General Assembly debate this week will not raise any matters about removing Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"It is not something that he is going to raise tomorrow," Sullivan said during a press briefing.