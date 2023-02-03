UrduPoint.com

Biden Official Meets Bahrain, UAE, Morocco Cyber Chiefs In Israel To Boost Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Biden Official Meets Bahrain, UAE, Morocco Cyber Chiefs in Israel to Boost Cooperation

A senior US cyber security official visited Israel this week where he met with his Israeli counterparts but also WITH top cyber officers from Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain to expand cooperation under the Abraham Accords, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) A senior US cyber security official visited Israel this week where he met with his Israeli counterparts but also WITH top cyber officers from Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain to expand cooperation under the Abraham Accords, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a press release.

"This week, DHS Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers visited Israel to deliver a keynote address at the CyberTech Global Conference and to meet with representatives from Israel and key Middle Eastern nations, in collaboration with the Department of State," the release said on Thursday.

Silvers met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israel National Cyber Directorate Director General Gaby Portnoy, UAE Cyber Security Council Director Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Bahrain National Cyber Security Center CEO Shaikh Salman bin Mohamed bin Abdulla al-Khalifa and Morocco's Directorate General of Information Systems Security head Brigadier General El Mostafa Rabii, the release said.

The officials met "to discuss the expansion of the Abraham Accords to include shared cybersecurity priorities and enhancing regional cooperation," the release added.

The cybersecurity forces of the four countries will work together and with the United States to help protect each other's critical infrastructure from attacks, according to the release.

More Stories From World

