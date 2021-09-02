Biden Says Looks Forward To Visiting Ukraine Again
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart that he looks forward to visiting Ukraine again someday.
"I look forward to being able to come back someday to see you," Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during remarks at the White House.
Biden traveled to Ukraine during his tenure as Vice President.