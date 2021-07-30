Biden Says US Justice Department Made Clear Legality of Business Vaccine Mandates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Justice Department has made clear that businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccinations is legal, Biden said as he outlined the new Federal response plan to the delta variant spike in cases.

"Every day, more businesses are implementing their own vaccine mandates, and the Justice Department has made it clear that it is legal to require COVID-19 vaccines," Biden said at a press conference on Thursday.

Biden also said he was unsure if it was legal for the federal government to mandate vaccines.