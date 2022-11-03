UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Worried About Claims Of Election Fraud In Outcome Of Midterm Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) President Joe Biden said he is concerned that candidates on all levels of elected positions are already claiming they will not concede to their opponents if they lose in next week's midterm elections.

"I wish I could say the assault on democracy ended that day (January 6), but I cannot," Biden said in a speech on Wednesday. "As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America for governor, Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State, who won't commit, that will not commit to accepting the results of the election that they're running in."

Moreover, Biden highlighted that although the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is a minority in the Republican Party, it is now driving the party.

Biden said critical US institutions that hold the United States together are at stake in this year's midterm elections and both, Democratic and Republican voters alike should consider this when they vote.

Voters will head to the polls on November 8 to determine who controls Congress, with Republicans poised to seize the House of Representatives from the Democrats and possibly the Senate though the struggle for control of the latter is expected to come down to the wire.

