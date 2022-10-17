UrduPoint.com

Biden Surpasses Trump In Number Of Days Working From Home - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Biden Surpasses Trump in Number of Days Working From Home - Reports

President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time in office working from his homes in the US state of Delaware, surpassing the number of days his predecessor Donald Trump worked from home, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time in office working from his homes in the US state of Delaware, surpassing the number of days his predecessor Donald Trump worked from home, CNN reported on Monday.

Since assuming office in January 2021, Biden has visited Delaware 55 times and spent 174 days in his home in Wilmington or in his property at Rehoboth Beach, the report said.

Half way in his presidency, Trump had spent about 135 days at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida or his home at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the report said.

Biden has worked from home by utilizing a remote White House apparatus that travels with him to facilitate the round-the-clock enterprise, including all needed state-of-the-art support capabilities, resources and technology, the report added.

In addition, Biden has made 19 visits and spent 64 days at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, compared to Trump having spent 23 days there during his tenure, according to the report.

Related Topics

Technology White House Trump Rehoboth David Enterprise Wilmington Florida January All From

Recent Stories

IG NH&MP inaugurates residential campus

IG NH&MP inaugurates residential campus

5 minutes ago
 Petition filed in Supreme Court against PTI resign ..

Petition filed in Supreme Court against PTI resignations from NA

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 17 O ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 17 Oct 2022

5 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss country's polit ..

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss country's political, overall situation

5 minutes ago
 Workshop on World Breast Cancer Day held at Liaqua ..

Workshop on World Breast Cancer Day held at Liaquat University Hospital

8 minutes ago
 Russian Military Aircraft Crashes in Yeysk During ..

Russian Military Aircraft Crashes in Yeysk During Training Flight - Defense Mini ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.