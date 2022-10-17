Biden Surpasses Trump in Number of Days Working From Home - Reports

President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time in office working from his homes in the US state of Delaware, surpassing the number of days his predecessor Donald Trump worked from home, CNN reported on Monday

Since assuming office in January 2021, Biden has visited Delaware 55 times and spent 174 days in his home in Wilmington or in his property at Rehoboth Beach, the report said.

Half way in his presidency, Trump had spent about 135 days at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida or his home at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the report said.

Biden has worked from home by utilizing a remote White House apparatus that travels with him to facilitate the round-the-clock enterprise, including all needed state-of-the-art support capabilities, resources and technology, the report added.

In addition, Biden has made 19 visits and spent 64 days at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, compared to Trump having spent 23 days there during his tenure, according to the report.