WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden has tasked the US intelligence agencies to prepare a thorough review of Russia's actions, including the interfering in the 2020 US elections and poisoning opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions. And to this end, the president is also issuing a tasking to the intelligence community for its full assessment of the SolarWinds cyber beach, Russian interference in the 2020 election, its use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexey Navalny and the alleged bounties on the US soldiers in Afghanistan," Psaki said.