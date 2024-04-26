Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task Force For Polio
A meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio was held under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio was held under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi.
Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work diligently and tirelessly to achieve better results in the upcoming anti-polio drive.
He emphasized that environmental samples should be brought to negative in Hyderabad and Badin and future generations should be protected from this deadly disease.
During the meeting, the focal person of the divisional task force Hyderabad Dr. Jamsheed Khanzada provided a detailed briefing on polio-related issues in all districts of the division.
The district health officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaafer informed that due to Typhoid XDR, a conjugated typhoid vaccination campaign has been initiated in the city, and efforts were being made by the health department to control typhoid.
Deputy Commissioners from all districts of the division were briefed about the arrangements for the upcoming campaign in their respective districts.
The DC, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other organizations also participated in the meeting, while deputy commissioners and DHOs from other districts attended the meeting via video link.
