Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task Force For Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting of divisional task force for polio

A meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio was held under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio was held under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work diligently and tirelessly to achieve better results in the upcoming anti-polio drive.

He emphasized that environmental samples should be brought to negative in Hyderabad and Badin and future generations should be protected from this deadly disease.

During the meeting, the focal person of the divisional task force Hyderabad Dr. Jamsheed Khanzada provided a detailed briefing on polio-related issues in all districts of the division.

The district health officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaafer informed that due to Typhoid XDR, a conjugated typhoid vaccination campaign has been initiated in the city, and efforts were being made by the health department to control typhoid.

Deputy Commissioners from all districts of the division were briefed about the arrangements for the upcoming campaign in their respective districts.

The DC, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other organizations also participated in the meeting, while deputy commissioners and DHOs from other districts attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad Badin All From

Recent Stories

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

2 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, re ..

Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-le ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

9 minutes ago
 Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

6 minutes ago
Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks ..

Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks off at SAU

6 minutes ago
 Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

6 minutes ago
 Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel fo ..

Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel for truce talks

6 minutes ago
 Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination o ..

Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination of mother

6 minutes ago
 Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in ..

Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation

5 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber c ..

Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber crime case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan