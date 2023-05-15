Biden to Meet With Kishida in Japan on Thursday - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will start his visit to Japan with a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, according to the White House schedule.

The G7 summit will take place in Japan's Hiroshima from May 19-21.

According to the White House schedule, Biden will arrive in Hiroshima on Thursday, May 18, and will hold a bilateral meeting with Kishida that day.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Biden was going to travel to Japan on Wednesday to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden would meet with congressional leaders "early next week" to discuss the raising of the debt limit.

Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he expected to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday.