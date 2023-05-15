UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Kishida In Japan On Thursday - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Biden to Meet With Kishida in Japan on Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will start his visit to Japan with a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, according to the White House schedule.

The G7 summit will take place in Japan's Hiroshima from May 19-21.

According to the White House schedule, Biden will arrive in Hiroshima on Thursday, May 18, and will hold a bilateral meeting with Kishida that day.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Biden was going to travel to Japan on Wednesday to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden would meet with congressional leaders "early next week" to discuss the raising of the debt limit.

Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he expected to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Visit Hiroshima Japan May Sunday From

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

8 hours ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

10 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

10 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

10 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.