Open Menu

Biden Welcomes Extension Of Stoltenberg's Term As NATO Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Biden Welcomes Extension of Stoltenberg's Term as NATO Secretary General

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed NATO's decision to extend the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed NATO's decision to extend the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year.

"I welcome the announcement that NATO will extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term for an additional year. With his steady leadership, experience, and judgement, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement.

Biden added that the bloc was "stronger, more united and purposeful than it has ever been.

"

"I look forward to continuing the work with Secretary General Stoltenberg to further strengthen the Alliance next week at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, and ahead of the 75th Anniversary NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. next year," the president added.

Stoltenberg will remain in the office until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO Secretary General after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.

Related Topics

NATO Vilnius Alliance Washington, D.C. October World War Post From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to comp ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to completion of public welfare proje ..

1 minute ago
 Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance coopera ..

Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

2 minutes ago
 Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app f ..

Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

2 minutes ago
 Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 202 ..

Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 2023 - Medvedev

2 minutes ago
 Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw m ..

Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

2 minutes ago
Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

12 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

11 minutes ago
 Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises A ..

Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises Appears on Zelenskyy's Website

11 minutes ago
 CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diag ..

CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diagnosis; Dr Jamal

9 minutes ago
 PML-N will not go for political alliance with any ..

PML-N will not go for political alliance with any political party in general ele ..

9 minutes ago
 CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shand ..

CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shandur polo festival

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World