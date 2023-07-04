US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed NATO's decision to extend the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for another year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023)

"I welcome the announcement that NATO will extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term for an additional year. With his steady leadership, experience, and judgement, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement.

Biden added that the bloc was "stronger, more united and purposeful than it has ever been.

"I look forward to continuing the work with Secretary General Stoltenberg to further strengthen the Alliance next week at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, and ahead of the 75th Anniversary NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. next year," the president added.

Stoltenberg will remain in the office until October 1, 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO Secretary General after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.