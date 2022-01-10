Bishkek Hopes for Fair Investigation Into Involvement of Foreigners in Kazakhstan Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyrgyzstan hopes that there will be an open and fair investigation into the involvement of foreigners, including Kyrgyz citizens, in protests in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Kyrgyzstan hopes that there will be an open and fair investigation into the involvement of foreigners, including Kyrgyz citizens, in protests in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Monday.

"Recently, the media and social networks have seen the spread of information regarding foreign citizens, including Kyrgyz citizens, about their involvement in pogroms and riots. let me express my request and hope that for each confirmed case there will be an open and fair investigation," Japarov said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.