UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blackwater Founder Carried No Official US Message To Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Blackwater Founder Carried No Official US Message to Venezuela

The founder of the Blackwater security company Erik Prince did not transport any official US government messages during his recent trip to Venezuela, US Special Representative Abrams told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The founder of the Blackwater security company Erik Prince did not transport any official US government messages during his recent trip to Venezuela, US Special Representative Abrams told reporters on Friday.

"He carried no message from the United States government," Abrams said during a press briefing. "He was not going on our behalf."

Abrams said he was unaware of whether Prince briefed somebody in the US government about his trip.

"I have yet to find a US official who would say he was briefed by Mr. prince on his trip," he added.

Prince recently held a private meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas to discuss security matters, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition figure Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim leader in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

Related Topics

Washington Company Caracas United States Venezuela January From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Assange Testifies in Court About Being Spied on in ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' With China's Xi on ..

3 minutes ago

Progress, prosperity of Karachi top most priority ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says ICC Has No Legal Power to Open Inve ..

3 minutes ago

Britain's Prince Philip, 98, in hospital over pre- ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister did not give any instructions to pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.