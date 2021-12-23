UrduPoint.com

Blast In Cinema In Burundi Leaves 16 People Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Sixteen people were injured in a grenade explosion at a cinema in western Burundi, media reported on Thursday, citing sources in the administration.

According to local newspaper Iwacu, the blast occurred on Wednesday evening at a small cinema hall in the commune of Mukoza, located in Bujumbura Mairie province.

The list of injured includes the alleged culprit, who tried to escape from the scene by a taxi. Eyewitnesses reportedly saw his thigh bleeding and brought him back to the scene of the blast.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested.

