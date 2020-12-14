A loud explosion followed by gunfire ripped through the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, as a military convoy of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was targeted, the Somali Guardian news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A loud explosion followed by gunfire ripped through the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, as a military convoy of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was targeted, the Somali Guardian news agency reported on Monday.

The incident took place in Mogadishu's neighborhood of Jamhuriya. In response, the military opened fire on residents.

Eyewitnesses cited by the agency reported seeing some victims and casualties after the blast.