Blinken, Brazilian Counterpart Discuss Need for Unity Against Russia - State Dept.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca during a phone call discussed the need for taking a strong and united stand against Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca about shared priorities, including a need for a strong, united response against further Russian aggression against Ukraine," Price said in a press release.

Earlier on Monday, Russian officials informed their American counterparts during security talks in Geneva that Moscow does not intend to invade Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted US allegations while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.