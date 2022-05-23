Blinken, Japan Foreign Minister Discuss Maintaining Peace in Taiwan Strait - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo and discussed maintaining peace in the Taiwan strait among other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo and discussed maintaining peace in the Taiwan strait among other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi discussed their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Price said. "The Secretary underscored the importance of US-Japan-ROK (South Korea) cooperation, which reinforces a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific region."

Price also said Blinken and Hayashi welcomed the launching of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and condemned Pyongyang's ballistic missile tests.

"They reaffirmed their resolute support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence and committed to holding the Kremlin accountable for its war of aggression in Ukraine," Price said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden, who is also visiting Japan, said the United States is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.