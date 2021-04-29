Blinken Says Discussed Situation Over Radio Free Europe With Lavrov - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he has addressed the situation with of US-funded media outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which targets media consumers in Russia and the post-Soviet space, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Earlier in April, The Moscow bureau of RFE/RL, designated as a foreign agent in Russia, filed a lawsuit against the country with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). In March, the head of RFE/RL's Russian office, Andrey Shary, told Sputnik that the bureau was planning to appeal to international bodies, including the ECHR, against Russian court rulings obligating it to pay fines for not identifying itself as a foreign agent as required by law.

"I've spoken to my Russian counterpart about this, I spoke to the head of RFE/RL just a couple of weeks ago in my office about this," Blinken revealed. "We are doing everything we can to be supportive and to find a good way forward ultimately."

The media argues that Russia's actions violate the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the press protected by Article 10 of the ECHR.

Earlier in the month, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it drew up nearly 400 administrative violation protocols against the US government-funded organization over continuing to refuse to label its content as foreign agent's, leading to fines totaling $919,000.