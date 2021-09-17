Blinken Says No Reciprocal Requirements With Partners in AUKUS Defense Pact

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the United States does not require any reciprocal actions from its partners in the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defense agreement.

"From my perspective, there are no follow-on reciprocal requirements of any kind," Blinken said during a press conference alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.

"This is a partnership, this is a cooperative agreement with us, with Australia, with the United Kingdom."

The United States will deliver a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia as part of the agreement to increase collaboration efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, a thinly veiled bid to counter China.