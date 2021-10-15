UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Highlight Democracy On Ecuador, Colombia Trip

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:22 PM

Blinken to highlight democracy on Ecuador, Colombia trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia and Ecuador next week as he seeks to showcase democracy in Latin America, the State Department said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia and Ecuador next week as he seeks to showcase democracy in Latin America, the State Department said Friday.

Colombia earlier announced Blinken's visit taking place next Wednesday and Thursday, which comes despite recent reports at the US embassy in Bogota of the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" that has caused headaches and occasionally brain damage at US posts around the world.

The State Department said that Blinken will begin the trip on October 19 in Quito where he will meet President Guillermo Lasso and deliver a speech on "the challenges facing democracies in the region." Blinken plans to discuss democratic governance both with Lasso and Colombian President Ivan Duque as well as trade and counternarcotics cooperation, a State Department statement said.

Colombia is a longstanding US ally, while Lasso won a surprise victory this year as Ecuador's first right-wing president in 14 years.

The push to highlight democracy comes as Ecuador's legislature investigates Lasso over the Pandora papers investigation which found that he used to control 14 offshore companies.

The former banker closed them under a law prohibiting presidential candidates from keeping companies in tax havens and has defended his investments as legitimate business ventures.

President Joe Biden has vowed to align himself with democratic leaders after his predecessor Donald Trump's courting of autocrats.

Biden also highlighted democracy Thursday when he welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta -- another leader named in the Pandora Papers probe.

It will be Blinken's third visit to Latin America since the Biden administration took office in January after stops in Mexico and Costa Rica.

Related Topics

World Business Democracy Visit Trump Bogota Havana Quito Ecuador Costa Rica Colombia Mexico January October From Pandora Papers

Recent Stories

Blinken to Visit Ecuador, Colombia to Discuss Anti ..

Blinken to Visit Ecuador, Colombia to Discuss Anti-Narcotics Cooperation - State ..

1 minute ago
 Aiwan-e-Sadr certified as world's first presidency ..

Aiwan-e-Sadr certified as world's first presidency to go green, save Rs72m annua ..

1 minute ago
 IHC orders CDA to remove encroachments

IHC orders CDA to remove encroachments

1 minute ago
 ATC acquits Gogi Butt, others in police assault ca ..

ATC acquits Gogi Butt, others in police assault case

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in Noor Mukadam case

4 minutes ago
 Romania's National Liberal Party Drags Feet on Cab ..

Romania's National Liberal Party Drags Feet on Cabinet Formation by Ex-Coalition ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.