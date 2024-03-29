Boao Forum For Asia 2024 Concludes On Successful Note
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2024 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2024 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.
"All parties are more aware of the challenges facing the world today," said Li Baodong, BFA secretary general, at the closing press conference, adding that all countries are encountering common challenges, including the sluggish global economic recovery and the persistence of regional conflicts. "Only by working together can we better handle the challenges."
Asia is leading a new era of sustainable development, and China is the pillar of sustainable development of the world economy in the post-COVID-19 era, he noted.
China is advancing high-quality development and further opening up, and the country is expected to remain the largest contributor to global economic growth, he said.
The consensus also underscores that innovation is the inexhaustible driving force for development, and countries around the world should accelerate actions on climate change.
The BFA annual conference this year took place from March 26 to 29, with the theme "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities."
The conference drew about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from nearly 40 countries and regions.
Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.
The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.
"All parties are more aware of the challenges facing the world today," said Li Baodong, BFA secretary general, at the closing press conference, adding that all countries are encountering common challenges, including the sluggish global economic recovery and the persistence of regional conflicts. "Only by working together can we better handle the challenges."
Asia is leading a new era of sustainable development, and China is the pillar of sustainable development of the world economy in the post-COVID-19 era, he noted.
China is advancing high-quality development and further opening up, and the country is expected to remain the largest contributor to global economic growth, he said.
The consensus also underscores that innovation is the inexhaustible driving force for development, and countries around the world should accelerate actions on climate change.
The BFA annual conference this year took place from March 26 to 29, with the theme "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities."
The conference drew about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from nearly 40 countries and regions. Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.
APP/asg/
Recent Stories
44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours
Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May
Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme
IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center
IG says security of foreign nationals, projects to be ensured at all cost
President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly ele ..
DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
More Stories From World
-
Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May9 minutes ago
-
China special team carries out emergency response work with Chinese Embassy in Pakistan: Lin Jian1 hour ago
-
Disinformation targeting Brigitte Macron spreads beyond France2 hours ago
-
Polish president vetoes move to restore access to emergency contraception2 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan braces for tete-a-tete with Biden in May2 hours ago
-
Ukraine warns power supply under threat amid deadly Russian attacks2 hours ago
-
Leaders Madrid face Athletic in final run towards Liga title2 hours ago
-
Impact of Baltimore port closure on global supply chains2 hours ago
-
Clean energy expo China concluded, showing global green efforts2 hours ago
-
World court orders Israel ensure urgent aid for war-ravaged Gaza2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Blue Yonder2 hours ago