Boeing Unveils New Defense Factory in Arizona, 1st in Series of New Innovative Facilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Boeing has unveiled a new defense factory in Arizona which will produce composite components for combat aircraft and is the first in a series of its new innovative production facilities, the company announced on Tuesday.

"Boeing's (NYSE: BA) Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business unit unveiled on Sept. 12 its new Advanced Composite Fabrication Center, which has been purpose-built to produce advanced composite components for future combat aircraft," the statement said.

The new center is situated in the city of Mesa, Arizona.

"(It) will be a secure production facility operated by Phantom Works, BDS' proprietary research, development and prototyping division. The construction phase of the 155,000 square-foot facility is now complete, and the center is expected to be fully operational this fall," it added.

According to Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, the company is now transforming its entire production system to build the next generation of advanced combat aircraft.

"The new Advanced Composite Fabrication Center and the factories that will follow it position Boeing to deliver the most digitally advanced, simply and efficiently produced and intelligently supported aircraft to military customers," he added.

In late August, the company said that it secured a $5 billion contract from the US Missile Defense Agency to test and integrate the country's Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system against ballistic missile threats.

