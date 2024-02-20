Open Menu

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan To Attend Celebrity Cricket League's (CCL) Opening Ceremony On 23rd Februray At Sharjah Stadium

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan To attend Celebrity Cricket League's (CCL) Opening Ceremony on 23rd Februray at Sharjah Stadium

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 February, 2024)
UAE is set to host Celebrity cricket League (CCL) season 10 opening weekend matches on Friday, February 23rd, Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday, February 25th, 2024, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In an exciting revelation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be attending the opening match ceremony of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10, adding unparalleled glamour and star power to the event.

Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, is set to elevate the excitement and fanfare surrounding the tournament.


For all of those who want to watch their favourite celebrities playing live and catch the glimpse of Salman Khan, CCL match tickets start at AED 45 and are available on Platinumlist.com.
Featuring 8 teams representing major film industries in India, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, CCL Season 10 will unite over 200 beloved film celebrities under a single platform, promising unparalleled entertainment

