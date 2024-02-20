Bosnian Foreign Minister Praises Türkiye's Role In Balkans
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Türkiye is an "important partner" for the entire Western Balkans and especially for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnia and Herzegovina's foreign minister said.
Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, Elmedin Konakovic said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish officials have been "true friends" of his country.
He expressed hope that Ankara's relations with actors in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country comprising of two entities, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, could help with its integration into NATO.
According to Konakovic, Türkiye's good relations with Serbia could also be of benefit to the Balkans region as Ankara plays a major role in relations between Sarajevo and Belgrade.
"I think that Türkiye's relations with the countries in the Western Balkans will be beneficial and can help stabilize all events in the region," he said.
Pointing to the long history of good relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said:
"We see Türkiye not only as a partner but also as our friend."
Recent Stories
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
More Stories From World
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League8 minutes ago
-
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens under theme ‘After Rain’18 minutes ago
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan38 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Korean Bar Associations discuss cooperation in Riyadh meeting38 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason38 minutes ago
-
In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions38 minutes ago
-
Feature: Crowds in NW China celebrate Lunar New Year by Yellow River48 minutes ago
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals58 minutes ago
-
Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea58 minutes ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi58 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing58 minutes ago
-
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub58 minutes ago