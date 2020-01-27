Brexit redraws European Parliament battle lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

This Friday's Brexit and the departure of Britain's MEPs will shake up the balance of power in the European Parliament and could complicate Brussels' reform agenda

On paper, the main winner in the shake-up is European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's centre-right European Peoples Party (EPP), already the biggest bloc.

But to pass her ambitious Green Deal programme intact and control the legislative process, the German conservative relies on a broad centrist coalition.

And here, things could get more complicated.