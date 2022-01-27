Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term - Letter

Justice Stephen Breyer said on Thursday that he will retire from the US Supreme Court at the end of its current term in either June or July, assuming his successor has been nominated and confirmed

"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden. "I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July).

"

Breyer said his retirement would be contingent on his successor being nominated and then confirmed by the US Senate before he steps down.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Breyer had decided to retire after serving almost 28 years on the high court. He had been appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Bill Clinton.

Breyer at age 83 is the oldest serving member on the Supreme Court and one of the only three liberals on the nine-member body.