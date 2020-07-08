UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain To Reveal Post-coronavirus Recovery Plan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

Britain to reveal post-coronavirus recovery plan

The British government will on Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to kickstart economic growth after the coronavirus shutdown, with a jobs scheme for young people and investment in infrastructure among the big ticket measures

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The British government will on Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to kickstart economic growth after the coronavirus shutdown, with a jobs scheme for young people and investment in infrastructure among the big ticket measures.

Britain has suffered Europe's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 and a nationwide shutdown led to the worst economic contraction among the G7 leading industrialised states.

In a statement to parliament at 1130 GMT, finance minister Rishi Sunak will detail a 2 billion (2.2-billion-euro, $2.5 billion) jobs scheme for young people at risk of long-term unemployment.

He has also already announced 3 billion of green investment, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to "build, build, build" out of the economic crisis.

"As Britain recovers from the outbreak, it's vital we do everything in our power to support and protect livelihoods across the nation," Sunak said ahead of the statement.

The investment package includes 2 billion in grants for households to insulate homes and make them more energy efficient, and another 1 billion for public sector buildings, including hospitals.

The plan is part also of Britain's long-term pledge to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 to tackle climate change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Young From Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian COVID-19 cases top 700,000

1 minute ago

PS&HD seals godown over outdated medical equipment ..

1 minute ago

EIA revises up Brent price forecast by $2.50 for 2 ..

1 minute ago

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

54 minutes ago

Czech Interior Minister Refuses to Comment on Russ ..

1 minute ago

New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.