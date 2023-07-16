Building Collapse in Northern Egypt Leaves 2 People Dead, 9 Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Two people have died and nine more have been injured after an eight-story building collapsed in northern Egypt, media reported on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place in the city of Rasheed located some 40 miles west of Egypt's second largest city of Alexandria.

A nine-month-old baby and a 38-year-old man were killed as a result of the collapse, the Al-Masry Al-Youm daily newspaper reported, adding that rescuers were still searching for people under the rubble of the building.

Last month, a 14-story building collapsed in Alexandria, leaving 10 people dead. Media reported that national security forces have detained a subcontractor responsible for building the high-rise.