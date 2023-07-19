Open Menu

Bumper Potato Harvest Brings Joy To Farmers In Northern Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Syrian local farmers are overjoyed with a bumper potato harvest, thanks to favorable climate and soil conditions in the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, Trkiye's terror-free zone in northern Syria

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Syrian local farmers are overjoyed with a bumper potato harvest, thanks to favorable climate and soil conditions in the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, Trkiye's terror-free zone in northern Syria.

As the sun rises, farmers from the Marea district in the northern countryside of Aleppo province waste no time and swiftly head to their fields, where they extract the precious potatoes from the ground using tractors.

Since 2016, T�rkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

