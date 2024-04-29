Open Menu

Burkina Faso Suspends More Foreign News Media Over Massacre Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Burkina Faso has suspended a swathe of international news organisations, some indefinitely, for airing accusations of an army massacre of civilians, with the communications regulator CSC adding more outlets over the weekend.

Among those named are French newspaper Le Monde, British publication The Guardian, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and French broadcaster TV5 Monde.

They were suspended for reporting on a Human Rights Watch (HRW) statement accusing soldiers of killing at least 223 people in revenge attacks on two villages on February 25.

Other news media named by the CSC in an order dated Saturday, were French regional newspaper Ouest-France, African website APAnews and the Swiss-based Agence Ecofin.

Already on Thursday, the CSC announced it had directed internet service providers to suspend access to the BBC, VOA and HRW from Burkinabe territory for two weeks.

The military rulers of Burkina Faso have dismissed as "baseless" the HRW report on the massacre, which found 56 children were among the dead.

"The killings at Nodin and Soro led to the opening of a legal inquiry," communications minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement late Saturday.

He expressed his surprise that "while this inquiry is underway to establish the facts and identify the authors, HRW has been able, with boundless imagination, to identify 'the guilty' and pronounce its verdict".

HRW described the massacre as "among the worst army abuse in Burkina Faso since 2015".

"These mass killings... appear to be part of a widespread military campaign against civilians accused of collaborating with Islamist armed groups, and may amount to crimes against humanity," the New York-based group said on Thursday.

