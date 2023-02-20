UrduPoint.com

Bus Accident In Mexico Leaves 15 Killed, 40 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Bus Accident in Mexico Leaves 15 Killed, 40 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) A bus with migrants has overturned on a highway that connects the states of Puebla and Oaxaca in southern Mexico, killing 15 people and injuring 40 others, media reported on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday because of a technical fault, when the bus was traveling from Oaxaca to Mexico City, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported, citing local law enforcement agencies.

At least 50 passengers were in the bus, mostly illegal migrants from Venezuela and Colombia, the report said.

All those injured were reportedly transferred to hospitals.

Representatives of the road authorities, police and the National Institute of Migration have arrived at the site to investigate the cause of the accident, the new outlet added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Oaxaca Puebla Mexico City Colombia Mexico Venezuela SITE Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

39 minutes ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

50 minutes ago
 PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.