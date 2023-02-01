Bus Accident in Turkey Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Others Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) At least one person died and 15 others were injured in Turkey's city of Tokat after a bus overturned on snowy road, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place at about 05:30 (02:30 GMT) on Wednesday on the route Tokat - Sivas.

A passenger bus en route from Van to Samsun overturned on a slippery road due to snowfall in the region, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported.

As a result of the accident, the bus driver died on the spot.

Medical teams, firefighters and rescuers rushed to the area when reports about the accident emerged. All the 15 injured were taken to the city's hospitals, the newspaper added.