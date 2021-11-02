California Man Charged With Assault, Interference With Flight Crew - US Justice Dept.

UrduPoint.com

California resident Brian Hsu has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault aboard an aircraft bound for Santa Ana on October 27 that resulted in the authorities diverting the flight to Denver, Colorado, the US Justice Department said on Monday

"Brian Hsu, age 20, of Irvine, California, has been charged by criminal complaint with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The Justice Department alleges that the defendant assaulted a flight attendant on October 27 while being aboard American Airlines flight 976 traveling from New York City to Santa Ana, the release said.

Hsu is scheduled for an initial court appearance in the US District Court for the Central District of California later in the day, the release added.

