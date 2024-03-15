Cambodia-China university of technology, science starts first undergraduate program

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Cambodia-China University of Technology and Science began its first undergraduate program on Friday after it was launched last December.

Some 160 students registered for bachelor's degree studies, and 420 others will be trained with commission from enterprises. All of them will learn Chinese language and pursue majors, according to the school's information.

Touch Visalsok, secretary of state at Cambodia's Ministry of education, Youth and sports, said the university will play an important role in producing technical talents for Cambodia's socioeconomic development.

"It's essential for the university to focus on quality in order to train Cambodian talents for the development of industries, transport infrastructure, electricity, energy, production, and tourism, among others," he said at an event marking the first undergraduate program.

As 2024 marks the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year, Visalsok is confident that the university will contribute to further deepening the bond of friendship and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.