Canada Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 39 Individuals, 25 Entities - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Canada is announcing a new batch of Russia-related sanctions on 39 individuals and 25 entities, including Tinkoff Bank, Russia's card payment system MIR and its major mobile network operators, Global Affairs said on Thursday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing sanctions against 20 individuals and 21 entities connected to Russia's military-industrial complex and against 19 individuals and 4 entities in the Russian cultural and education sectors. These sanctions are part of the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations and target persons who are complicit in Russia's ongoing violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement.

The list of the sanctioned entities includes mobile network providers TELE2, MTS, Megafon and Beeline; as well as payment systems Yandex Pay and MIR Card.

Canada also sanctioned the Russian Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, as well as their heads, Olga Lyubimova and Valery Falkov, respectively.

In the cultural sector, Canada put sanctions on Oscar-winning filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov and his project Besogon, Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky, singer Phillip Kirkorov, music producer Iosif Prigozhin, rapper Timati, among many others.