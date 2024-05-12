Kane To Miss Bayern's Last Home Game With Back Injury
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich's final home game of the season against Wolfsburg with the back problem that forced him off in the Champions League semi-final, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.
Bayern can reclaim second in the Bundesliga when they face Wolfsburg on Sunday. With two rounds to go they cannot catch champions Bayer Leverkusen.
On Wednesday, Kane was taken off in the 85th minute of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with Bayern 1-0 up. Real then scored twice to dash Kane's dreams of a first career trophy.
After the Madrid game, Tuchel said Kane "played with back pain and couldn't keep going, his back froze up".
On Saturday, the coach told his press conference that "Harry Kane still has back problems".
Kane has scored 44 club goals this season, his highest personal tally, but has been unable to halt Bayern's slide towards a first trophy-less season since 2011-12.
He is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 36 goals, 10 ahead of Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart.
Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry will also be on the sidelines, Tuchel said, adding that the German trio are all likely to miss the last game of the season -- and his Bayern reign -- at Hoffenheim on May 18.
"The attacking players who started against Real Madrid can't play tomorrow," Tuchel said, adding that Gnabry's problem could threaten his participation in the European Championship, which start on June 14.
"It's going to be super tight for the Euros," said Tuchel.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From World
-
Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 300, many reported missing: UN3 minutes ago
-
EU's Michel condemns Israel's Rafah evacuation orders3 minutes ago
-
'Fine' Djokovic dons cycling crash helmet after Rome bottle drama33 minutes ago
-
'They drowned together': Lives swept away by Afghanistan floods53 minutes ago
-
Police disband pro-Palestinian student encampments across US1 hour ago
-
Brazil's catastrophic weather spawns spate of conspiracy theories1 hour ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit2 hours ago
-
Gvardiol double sinks Fulham as Man City go top of Premier League2 hours ago
-
Celtic beat 10-man Rangers to virtually seal Scottish title2 hours ago
-
Brazil's catastrophic weather spawns spate of conspiracy theories2 hours ago
-
Cologne great escape still on after stunning comeback2 hours ago
-
Burnley relegated from Premier League after loss at Spurs2 hours ago