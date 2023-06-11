Canada Imposes Sanctions on 41 Individuals, Entities to 'Protect' Ukrainian Culture

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Canada has imposed sanctions against 24 individuals and 17 entities, including former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and a number of museums and authorities in Crimea, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Canadian government said on Saturday.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against 24 individuals and 17 entities in Ukraine as part of the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations. These new measures are in direct response to Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's cultural sites, institutions and identity .

.. Canada is sanctioning persons connected to Russia's theft of Ukrainian cultural objects to counter the Kremlin's efforts to 'Russify' Ukraine's culture," the government said in a statement.

Among the sanctioned individuals and entities are Viktor Yanukovych and his son, Oleksandr, a number of officials from the new Russian regions, several museums in Crimea, Kherson, Mariupol and Melitopol, regional ministries of culture and education, some media and journalists.