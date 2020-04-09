UrduPoint.com
Canada, Norway, Other States Join OPEC+ Efforts To Balance Oil Market - Russia's Novak

Canada, Norway and a number of other oil-producing countries outside the previous OPEC+ alliance are participating in the ongoing OPEC+ meeting to balance oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Canada, Norway and a number of other oil-producing countries outside the previous OPEC+ alliance are participating in the ongoing OPEC+ meeting to balance oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"I would like to greet today our other colleagues who are participating in the video conference, colleagues from Canada, Norway, Egypt, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Chad, Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago," Novak said during the opening speech at the OPEC+ meeting.

Russia sees the increase of the number of countries that can take part in stabilizing the oil market as a justified measure, he said.

"We consider it justified to increase the number of countries that can take part in joining efforts to stabilize the global situation. And we once again welcome today the participation of our colleagues who have not previously participated in the OPEC+ agreement," Novak said.

He also wished the participants of the meeting constructive work and success in the negotiations.

"Only joint coordinated efforts will allow us to achieve results in the interests of the people of our countries," the minister added.

